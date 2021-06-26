Gold Silver Price Today: Great Opportunity To Buy Gold Silver – Gold Silver Price Today: Great opportunity to buy gold and silver, know how much it became cheaper

There is volatility in the price of gold in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai today. In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is at Rs 50,250. And the silver glitter has also faded.

New Delhi. The price of gold has been fluctuating since the last few days. Today, once again on Saturday, a decrease in the price of gold has been recorded. There is volatility in the price of gold in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai today. In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is at Rs 50,250. And the silver glitter has also faded. Silver has also registered a decrease of Rs 400 per kg. This is a good opportunity for those who buy gold and silver.

Today’s gold and silver prices

In the capital Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 46,150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 50,250. At the same time, in Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold is with Rs 44,340. With a fall of Rs 60, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs 48,390. At the same time, silver has become cheaper by Rs 400 per kg with a reduction of 40 paise. Today’s price of silver reached Rs 67,900. Talking about the previous day, silver was being sold for Rs 68,300 per kg.

Know where gold is being sold…

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,150 50,250 Mumbai 46,120 47,120 Chennai 44,340 48,390 Kolkata 46,660 49,210 Lucknow 46,150 50,250 Bangalore 44,000 48,000

Know what the experts say

There are daily fluctuations in the price of gold and silver. Bullion market experts say gold rates depend on global gold rates, which are influenced by several international factors including inflation, changes in global prices, central bank gold reserves, fluctuating interest rates and jewelery markets. There are. Experts say that gold is going to be expensive in the coming days. It is being told that till Diwali, gold can reach close to 55 thousand to 60 thousand.