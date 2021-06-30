Gold Silver Price Today Know That Gold Became So Cheap In June – Gold Silver Price Today

The prices of gold and silver have been seen fluctuating since the past days. Amidst the crisis of Corona virus, both the precious metals have registered a decline in the Indian bullion market.

New Delhi. The prices of gold and silver have been seen fluctuating since the past days. Amidst the crisis of Corona virus, both the precious metals have registered a decline in the Indian bullion market. On Wednesday, the last day of the month of June, 10 grams of gold is at Rs 48,030. Talking about silver, one kg of silver is getting Rs 69,620. Discount in India is highest in 9 months. In the international bullion futures market, gold declined by 1778 to $ 1767 per ounce in the uptrend. On the other hand, silver was up 26.11 and down at $ 25.90 per ounce.

Gold rate continues to fall

Gold fell by Rs 89 to Rs 46,167 per 10 grams in the Delhi bullion market on Tuesday following weak global cues. Due to this, gold had closed at Rs 46,256 per ten grams in the previous trading session. On the other hand, when it comes to silver, its price also declined by Rs 222 to Rs 67,926 per kg.

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,150 50,250 Mumbai 46,200 47,200 Chennai 44,350 48,400 Kolkata 46,670 49,220 Kolkata 46,670 49,220 Lucknow 46,150 50,250 Bangalore 44,110 48,110 Hyderabad 44,110 48,110

silver price

The price of silver is Rs 68,000 per kg. Silver is being sold at Rs 68,800 per kg in Delhi. The price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata is also the same. Silver price in Chennai is Rs 73,300 per kg.

Gold became so cheap in May

Gold has become cheaper by Rs 500 in the last one month. On May 1, the price of gold was Rs 44,170, which increased to Rs 46,700 (22 carat) by the end of May. At the same time, in a month i.e. till June 30, the price of gold rose to Rs 46,200. In such a situation, from May 30 to June 30, there was a decrease of Rs 500 after the ups and downs in gold prices.