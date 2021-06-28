Gold Silver Price Today: Know The Price Of 24 Carat In Major Cities

Today on Monday, along with gold, silver has also seen a rise. Gold is selling 10 grams of gold at Rs 48,120 with a gain of 0.12 percent. On the other hand, talking about silver, one kg of silver is getting Rs 69,600 with a rise of 0.22 percent.

New Delhi. Gold prices have seen volatility in the last few trading sessions. Today on Monday, along with gold, silver has also seen a rise. Gold is selling 10 grams of gold at Rs 48,120 with a gain of 0.12 percent. On the other hand, talking about silver, one kg of silver is getting Rs 69,600 with a rise of 0.22 percent. In New Delhi, the price of 22 carat gold was Rs 46,260 per 10 grams, while in Chennai it fell by Rs 60 to Rs 44,460.

City 22 karat gold (10gms) 24 karat gold (10gms) Delhi 46,260 50,360 Chennai 44,460 48,500 Kolkata 46,670 49,220 Mumbai 46,160 47,160 Jaipur 45,290 47,550 Lucknow 45,740 48,030

Gold became cheaper by up to Rs 9000

Despite the curfew and lockdown due to the second wave of Corona epidemic, Indians bought a lot of gold in April-May. Despite the increase in the demand for gold, gold is cheaper by about Rs 3000 per 10 grams as compared to December last year and if this month till last week, the price of gold has fallen to Rs 1449. Where compared to the all-time high rate of gold (Rs 56254 per 10 grams) to the latest rate, gold is still cheaper by Rs 9045.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.