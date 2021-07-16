Gold Silver Price Today Know The Price Of Your City – Gold Silver Price Today : Gold and Silver prices rise again, know the price of your city

Gold and silver prices have once again jumped. On Friday, 10 grams of gold has gained Rs 270 and one kg silver has seen a jump of Rs 500.

New Delhi. Gold and silver prices have once again jumped. In July, the price of gold has increased several times. For the second consecutive day, on Friday, 10 grams of gold has gained Rs 270 and one kg silver has seen a jump of Rs 500. Earlier on Thursday, gold had gained Rs 190 per 10 grams of 22 carat. On the other hand, silver saw a fall of Rs 200.

Today 10 grams of 22 carat gold is being sold for Rs 46740 and 24 carat gold is getting 49,080. On the other hand, talking about silver, one gram of silver is available for Rs 74.40 and one kg silver is being sold for Rs 74,400. In the national capital Delhi, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,740. Talking about 24 carat gold, Rs 49,080 is being sold. At the same time, one kg of silver is available for Rs 74,400.

10 grams gold price

Looking at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,740 and 24 carat gold is running at 49,080. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 46,330 and 24 carat gold at 48,650. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,900, while 24 carat gold is Rs 49,250. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,570 and 24 carat is at Rs 47,850. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,740 49,080 Bangalore 46,580 48,910 Chennai 45,570 47,850 Kolkata 46,900 49,250 Hyderabad 45,570 47,850 Mumbai 46,330 48,650 Bhopal 46,330 48,650 Jaipur 46,290 48,600 Lucknow 46,740 49,080

Gold became cheaper by Rs 9,000 from higher levels

Gold is still selling cheaper by around Rs 9,000 per ten grams than its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a bit for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

Gold will reach Rs 60,000

Experts believe that by the end of the year, the price of gold may reach its previous record level. Market experts say that gold can reach Rs 60,000 by the end of this year.