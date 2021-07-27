Gold Silver Price Today Know The Price Of Your City – Gold Silver Price Today : Know The Latest Price Before Buying Gold And Silver

Gold and silver are seen fluctuating in the global market. On Tuesday, the second day of the business week, gold is available at Rs 48,6000 per ten grams of 24 carat.

New Delhi. Fluctuations are being seen in gold and silver in the global market today. On Tuesday (July 27, 2021) on the second day of the business week, gold per ten grams of 24 carat is being priced at Rs 48,600.00 and 22 carat gold for Rs 46,290.00. On the other hand, talking about silver, one kg of silver is being sold for Rs 72,300.00. In June last month, ten grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 47,710 while the top was at Rs 52,650. On the other hand, silver was at the bottom at Rs 67,600 and reached the lowest at Rs 73,400.

10 grams gold price

If we look at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,290 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,600. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 46,330 and 24 carat gold at 48,650. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,900, while 24 carat gold is Rs 49,250. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,570 and 24 carat is at Rs 47,850. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

name of the city 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,290 48,600 Bangalore 46,500 48,830 Chennai 45,060 47,310 Kolkata 46,450 48,770 Hyderabad 45,060 47,310 Hyderabad 45,060 47,310 Mumbai 45,880 48,170 Bhopal 45880 48,170 Jaipur 45,840 48,130 Lucknow 46,290 48,600

Gold became cheaper by Rs 9,000 from higher levels

Gold is still selling cheaper by around Rs 9,000 per ten grams than its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a bit for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

Gold will reach Rs 60,000

Experts believe that by the end of the year, the price of gold may reach its previous record level. Market experts say that gold can reach Rs 60,000 by the end of this year.