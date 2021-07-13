Gold Silver Price Today Know The Rate Of 10 Grams Of Gold – Gold silver Price Today

The prices of gold and silver were seen fluctuating during the last few trading sessions. Today on Tuesday, both the precious metals have registered a decline.

New Delhi. The prices of gold and silver were seen fluctuating during the last few trading sessions. Today on Tuesday, both the precious metals have registered a decline. If you are thinking of buying gold and silver then this is a great opportunity for you. Talking about the price of gold, today 10 grams of 22 carat gold is getting Rs 46,240 and the price of 10 grams 24 carat gold is Rs 48,550. At the same time, one gram of silver is being sold for Rs 73.90 and one kg silver is available for Rs 73,900. In the national capital Delhi, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,240. Talking about 24 carat gold, Rs 48,550 is being sold. At the same time, one kg of silver is available for Rs 73,900.

10 grams gold price

If we look at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,240 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,550. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 45,830 and 24 carat gold at 48,120. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,500, while 24 carat gold is Rs 48,830. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,200 and 24 carat is Rs 47,460. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

Also read: Prices increased 39 times since May, petrol became costlier by Rs 10.79, know the price of your city

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,240 48,550 Bangalore 46,160 48,470 Chennai 45,060 47,310 Kolkata 46,400 48,720 Hyderabad 45,060 47,310 Mumbai 45,830 48,120 Bhopal 45,830 48,120 Jaipur 45,790 48,080 Lucknow 46,340 48,660

Gold became cheaper by Rs 9,000 from higher levels

Gold is still selling cheaper by around Rs 9,000 per ten grams than its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

Also read: Employed people should be alert, PF money may get stuck due to these five mistakes

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

Gold will reach Rs 60,000

Experts believe that by the end of the year, the price of gold may reach its previous record level. Market experts say that gold can reach Rs 60,000 by the end of this year.