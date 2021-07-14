Gold Silver Price Today Know The Rate Of 10 Grams Of Gold – Gold silver Price Today

On Wednesday, 10 grams of 22 carat gold is available for Rs 46,390 and 24 carat for Rs 48,710. On the other hand, talking about silver, the price of one kg of silver is Rs 74,400.

New Delhi. There is a jump in the prices of gold and silver in July. The price of gold has increased several times. During this time the price of gold also decreased twice. On July 9, 10 gold declined by Rs 170 and on July 12 by Rs 100. Talking about the price of gold on Wednesday, 10 grams of 22 carat gold is getting Rs 46,390 and 24 carat Rs 48,710. On the other hand, talking about silver, one gram of silver is being sold for Rs 74.40 and the cost of one kg of silver is Rs 74,400. In the national capital Delhi, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,390. Talking about 24 carat gold, Rs 48,710 is being sold. At the same time, one kg of silver is available for Rs 73,900.

10 grams gold price

If we look at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,390 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,710. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 45,980 and 24 carat gold at 48,280. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,550, while 24 carat gold is Rs 48,880. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,210 and 24 carat is Rs 47,470. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

Read More: Open Post Office Savings Account for Rs 500, Get High Return and Tax Rebate of 7000

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,390 48,710 Bangalore 45,930 48,230 Chennai 45,210 47,470 Kolkata 46,550 48,880 Hyderabad 45,210 47,470 Mumbai 45,980 48,280 Bhopal 45,980 48,280 Jaipur 45,940 48,240 Lucknow 46,390 48,710

Gold became cheaper by Rs 9,000 from higher levels

Gold is still selling cheaper by around Rs 9,000 per ten grams than its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

Read More: If you want to earn money without taking any risk, then open a savings plus account in SBI, you will get more interest

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

Gold will reach Rs 60,000

Experts believe that by the end of the year, the price of gold may reach its previous record level. Market experts say that gold can reach Rs 60,000 by the end of this year.