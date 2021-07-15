Gold Silver Price Today Know The Rate Of 10 Grams Of Gold – Gold silver Price Today

Gold and silver prices have once again jumped. The price of gold per ten grams of 22 carat has risen by Rs 190 to Rs 47,080 compared to the previous day.

New Delhi. Gold and silver prices have once again jumped. In July, the price of gold has increased several times. During this time the price of gold also decreased twice. On July 9, 10 gold declined by Rs 170 and on July 12 by Rs 100. On Thursday, the price of gold per ten grams of 22 carat has risen by Rs 190 to Rs 47,080 as compared to the previous day. On the other hand, when it comes to silver, it has declined. One silver kg silver has come down by 200 to Rs 69,200.

Talking about the price of gold on Thursday, 10 grams of 22 carat gold is getting Rs 46,490 and 24 carat Rs 48,810. On the other hand, talking about silver, one gram of silver is being sold for Rs 73.90 and the cost of one kg of silver is Rs 73,900. In the national capital Delhi, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,490. Talking about 24 carat gold, Rs 48,810 is being sold. At the same time, one kg of silver is available for Rs 73,900.

Looking at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,490 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,810. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 45,980 and 24 carat gold at 48,280. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,550, while 24 carat gold is Rs 48,880. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,210 and 24 carat is Rs 47,470. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,490 48,810 Bangalore 46,300 48,620 Chennai 45,310 47,580 Kolkata 46,650 48,980 Hyderabad 45,310 47,580 Mumbai 46,080 48,380 Bhopal 46,080 48,380 Jaipur 46,040 48,340 Lucknow 46,490 48,810

Gold became cheaper by Rs 9,000 from higher levels

Gold is still selling cheaper by around Rs 9,000 per ten grams than its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

Gold will reach Rs 60,000

Experts believe that by the end of the year, the price of gold may reach its previous record level. Market experts say that gold can reach Rs 60,000 by the end of this year.