Gold Silver Price Today Know The Rate Of 10 Grams Of Gold – Gold silver Price Today: Decline in gold and silver, know the rate of 10 grams of gold today

Gold and silver prices have seen volatility during the last few trading sessions. Gold prices have seen a fall on Friday.

New Delhi. Gold and silver prices have seen volatility during the last few trading sessions. Gold prices have seen a fall on Friday. On the other hand, there was a fall in the price of silver. Talking about 10 grams of gold, it is down by 0.41 percent at Rs 48,930.00. On the other hand, if we talk about the price of one kg of silver, there is a fall of 0.59 percent at Rs 70,710.00. In the national capital Delhi, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,240. On the other hand, if we talk about 24 carat gold, then Rs 48,550 is being sold. Given the fall in gold and silver, it is a good opportunity to buy them.

10 grams gold price

If we look at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,240 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,550. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 45,580 and 24 carat gold at 47,860. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,150, while 24 carat gold is Rs 48,460. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 44,900 and 24 carat is at Rs 47,150. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

Also read:- Bitcoin boom after crypto currency fraud, rate increased by Rs 2 lakh in 24 hours

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,240 48,550 Bangalore 46,120 48,430 Chennai 45,100 47,360 Kolkata 46,400 48,720 Mumbai 45,830 48,120 Bhopal 45,830 48,120 Jaipur 45,790 48,080 Lucknow 46,240 48,550

Gold became cheaper by Rs 9,000 from higher levels

Gold is still selling cheaper by around Rs 9,000 per ten grams than its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Also read:- Central government’s big announcement regarding PF, those who lost their jobs will benefit

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.