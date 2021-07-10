Gold Silver Price Today Know The Rate Of 10 Grams Of Gold – Gold silver Price Today: Fall in gold and silver, know the price of 10 grams of gold

New Delhi. Gold and silver prices have seen volatility during the last few trading sessions. Gold and silver prices are level today on Saturday. Today both have not changed. Talking about 10 grams of gold, it is at Rs 48,930.00. On the other hand, if we talk about the price of one kg of silver, then it is worth Rs 70,710.00. In the national capital Delhi, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,240. On the other hand, if we talk about 24 carat gold, then Rs 48,550 is being sold. Given the fall in gold and silver, it is a good opportunity to buy them.

10 grams gold price

Looking at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,340 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,660. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 45,930 and 24 carat gold at 48,230. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,500, while 24 carat gold is Rs 48,830. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,200 and 24 carat is Rs 47,460. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,340 48,660 Bangalore 46,120 48,430 Chennai 45,200 47,460 Kolkata 46,500 48,830 Hyderabad 45,200 47,460 Mumbai 45,930 48,230 Bhopal 45,930 48,230 Jaipur 45,890 48,180 Lucknow 46,340 48,660

Gold became cheaper by Rs 9,000 from higher levels

Gold is still selling cheaper by around Rs 9,000 per ten grams than its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.