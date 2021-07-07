Gold Silver Price Today Know The Rate Of 10 Grams Of Gold – Gold silver Price Today : Gold rises and silver falls, know the rate of 10 grams of gold

Today the price of gold has seen a sharp rise. On the other hand, when it comes to silver, there has been a decline in it. In Delhi, 10 grams of gold is being sold with 0.81 percent for Rs 48,720.00.

New Delhi. Gold and silver prices have seen volatility during the last few trading sessions. Today, the price of gold has seen a sharp rise on Wednesday. On the other hand, when it comes to silver, there has been a decline in it. In the national capital Delhi, 10 grams of gold is getting 0.81 percent for Rs 48,720.00. At the same time, one kg of silver is getting lower by 0.75 percent for Rs 71,020.

10 grams gold price

Looking at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 44,660 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,720. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 45,580 and 24 carat gold at 47,860. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,150, while 24 carat gold is Rs 48,460. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 44,900 and 24 carat is at Rs 47,150. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold price Delhi 44,660 48,720 Bangalore 45,600 47,880 Chennai 44,900 47,150 Hyderabad 44,900 47,150 Kolkata 46,150 48,460 Mumbai 45,580 47,860 Bhopal 45,580 47,860 Jaipur 45,540 47,820 Lucknow 45,990 48,290

Gold became cheaper by Rs 9,000 from higher levels

Gold is still selling cheaper by around Rs 9,000 per ten grams than its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India to determine the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.