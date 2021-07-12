Gold Silver Price Today Know The Rate Of 10 Grams Of Gold – Gold silver Price Today: Stability in gold and silver prices, know the price of 10 grams of gold



New Delhi. Gold and silver prices have seen volatility during the last few trading sessions. There was no change in the prices of gold and silver on Monday. Talking about the price of gold, today 10 grams of 22 carat gold is getting Rs 46,340 and the price of 10 grams 24 carat gold is Rs 48,660. At the same time, one gram of silver is being sold for Rs 73.40 and one kg silver is available for Rs 73,400. In the national capital Delhi, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,340. Talking about 24 carat gold, Rs 48,660 is being sold. On the other hand, silver is available for Rs 69,300.

10 grams gold price

Looking at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,340 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,660. 22 carat gold is running at 45,930 and 24 carat gold at 48,230 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,500, while 24 carat gold is Rs 48,830. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,200 and 24 carat is Rs 47,460. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,340 48,660 Bangalore 46,120 48,430 Chennai 45,200 47,460 Kolkata 47,360 50,060 Hyderabad 45,200 47,460 Mumbai 45,930 48,230 Bhopal 45,930 48,230 Jaipur 45,890 48,180 Lucknow 46,340 48,660

Gold became cheaper by Rs 9,000 from higher levels

Gold is still selling cheaper by around Rs 9,000 per ten grams than its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.