Gold Silver Price Today, Know The Rate Of 10 Grams Of Gold – Gold silver Price Today

New Delhi. Gold and silver prices have seen volatility during the last few trading sessions. Today on Saturday, the prices of both gold and silver are level. There is no change in the price of both today. 10 grams of gold is being sold for Rs 48,230. At the same time, talking about silver, one kg of silver is available for Rs 69,890. In the capital Delhi, 10 grams of 24 carat gold is available for Rs 50,370.

Gold became expensive and silver became cheaper

The gold market closed at Rs 47263 on the last day of the trading week of the first week of this month. At the same time, silver became cheaper in the market. The price of silver of 999 purity reached Rs 68720 per kg. It had closed a day earlier at Rs 69,160.

gold price in international market

Trading closed on Friday with a rise in the price of gold in the international market. Gold trading in the US closed at $ 1,787.53 an ounce, up by $ 11.73 yesterday. On the other hand, if we talk about silver, then the business of silver rose by $ 0.45 to close at $ 26.46.

Know the price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold

Ahmedabad :- 22 carat gold Rs 45,710 and 24 carat gold 48,710

Bangalore :- 22 carat gold Rs 44,210 and 24 carat gold Rs 48,230

Bhubaneswar :- 22 carat gold Rs 44,210 and 24 carat gold Rs 48,230

Chandigarh:- 22 carat gold Rs 46,360 and 24 carat gold Rs 50,370

Chennai :- 22 carat gold Rs 44,660 and 24 carat gold Rs 48,720

Delhi :- 22 carat gold Rs 46,360 and 24 carat gold Rs 50,370

Jaipur:- 22 carat gold Rs 46,360 and 24 carat gold Rs 50,370

Kolkata:- 22 carat gold Rs 46,560 and 24 carat gold Rs 49,270

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.