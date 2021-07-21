Gold Silver Price Today Know The Rice Of Your City – Gold Silver Price Today : Good Opportunity To Buy Silver, Will Have To Wait A Little For Gold

Precious metals are witnessing volatility in the global market. If you are thinking of buying silver, then this is a good opportunity for you.

New Delhi. The global market is witnessing volatility in precious metals. A day earlier on Tuesday, the price of gold has registered a rise while silver has declined. Talk about gold, 10 grams of gold in our country is at Rs 49,180.00. On the other hand, one kilogram of silver is getting down by 1.57 percent for Rs 68,950.00. If you are thinking of buying silver, then this is a good opportunity for you. In the national capital Delhi, 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 46,840. Talking about 24 carat gold, Rs 49,180 is being sold. At the same time, one kg of silver is available for Rs 72,900.00.

10 grams gold price

Looking at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,840 and 24 carat gold is running at 49,180. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 46,180 and 24 carat gold at 48,490. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,750, while 24 carat gold is Rs 49,090. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,460 and 24 carat is at Rs 47,730. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,840 49,180 Bangalore 46,400 48,720 Chennai 45,660 47,940 Kolkata 47,000 49,350 Hyderabad 45,660 47,940 Mumbai 46,430 48,750 Bhopal 46,430 48,750 Jaipur 46,390 48,710 Lucknow 46,840 49,180

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

Raunak will return to gold

Traders are hopeful that in the next few days the gold jewelery business may return. Jewelery traders say that there is a gradual improvement in the demand for gold jewellery. Now people are shopping for wedding rings, anniversary and birthday gifts, gifts for new baby etc.