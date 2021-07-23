Gold Silver Price Today Know The Rice Of Your City – Gold Silver Price Today : Increase in Gold and Silver Prices

Gold Silver Price Today: Today there is an increase in the prices of gold compared to Thursday, while silver has also increased by Rs 579.

Gold Silver Price Today : New Delhi. If you want to buy gold and silver today, then there is big news for you. After the fall in gold prices on Thursday, the price of gold has increased once again today. Today’s price released by India Bullion and Jewelers Association is Rs 47,922 per ten grams, which is Rs 252 more than Thursday. With this, silver prices have also increased by Rs 579 and now silver is being sold at Rs 67,345 per kg.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, the price of gold of 999 purity is Rs 47922 per 10 grams. The price of gold of 995 purity has been kept at 47730 and the price of gold of 916 purity has been kept at 43897. Along with this, silver (999 purity) is being sold in the market today at a price of Rs 67345 per kg.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.