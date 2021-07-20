Gold Silver Price Today Know The Rice Of Your City – Gold Silver Price Today

Precious metals are witnessing volatility in the global market. Talking about gold, there is an increase of 0.08 percent. On the other hand, one kilogram of silver is a huge decline of 1.57 percent.

New Delhi. The global market is witnessing volatility in precious metals. The price of gold has registered a rise while silver has declined. Talking about gold, 10 grams of gold is at Rs 49,310.00 with an increase of 0.08 percent. On the other hand, one kilogram of silver is getting down by 1.57 percent for Rs 68,950.00. This is a great opportunity for silver buyers. In the national capital Delhi, 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 46,590.00. Talking about 24 carat gold, Rs 48,920.00 is being sold. At the same time, one kg of silver is available for Rs 72,900.00.

10 grams gold price

If we look at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,590 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,920. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 46,180 and 24 carat gold at 48,490. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,750, while 24 carat gold is Rs 49,090. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,460 and 24 carat is at Rs 47,730. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

City 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,590 48,920 Bangalore 46,580 48,910 Chennai 45,460 47,730 Kolkata 46,750 49,090 Hyderabad 45,460 47,730 Mumbai 46,180 48,490 Bhopal 46,180 48,490 Jaipur 46,140 48,450 Lucknow 46,590 48,920

Gold became cheaper by Rs 9,000 from higher levels

Gold is still selling cheaper by around Rs 9,000 per ten grams than its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

Gold will reach Rs 60,000

Experts believe that by the end of the year, the price of gold may reach its previous record level. Market experts say that gold can reach Rs 60,000 by the end of this year.