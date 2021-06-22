Gold Silver Price Today: Know Today’s Price Before Buying – Gold Silver Price Today : Great Opportunity To Buy Gold And Silver, Know Today’s Price

New Delhi. There has been a steady decline in the prices of gold and silver in the Indian market. In such a situation, the movement in the Indian bullion market has intensified. Gold price is stable today (Tuesday, 22 June 2021). At the same time, there has been no change in the rate of silver. The price of gold today rose to Rs 47,220 per ten grams. At the same time, due to no change in the price of silver, today the price of silver is Rs 67,600. Investors are also keeping an eye on this. Similarly, due to the fall in the price of 22 carat gold, there was happiness on the faces of the customers. If you want to buy gold then this is a great opportunity for you.

gold and silver prices today

Today i.e. on 22 June 2021, the price of gold has not changed. On the other hand, today’s price of silver is stable. Today gold is Rs 47,220 per ten grams. At the same time, there is no change in the price of silver, that is Rs 67,600. Gold prices opened with a fall in Jaipur bullion market today. While silver remained at 67600. The price of 24 carat gold fell by Rs 30 per 10 grams and opened at Rs 50,300. The stability per kg was recorded in silver.

gold rate in your city

City 22 carat price 10 grams 24 carats 10 grams

Delhi 46,100 50,300

Mumbai 46,220 47,220

Chennai 44,350 48,380

Kolkata 46,280 48,980

Lucknow 46,100 50,300

Bengaluru 43,900 47,890

Hyderabad 43,900 47,890

Ahmedabad 47,400 48,400

Pune 46,220 47,220

India second largest consumer of gold

Gold jewelery prices vary across India, which is the second largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duties, state taxes and making changes. In New Delhi on Monday, the price of 22 carat gold fell by Rs 40 to Rs 46,100 per 10 grams. On the other hand, talking about Chennai, here it closed at Rs 44,350, up by Rs 60. Talking about the price of Mumbai, it was Rs 46,220.

One percent increase in gold last week

Gold in the global market on Monday rebounded after its worst week in more than a year. The US Federal Reserve’s bullish outlook has led to an increase in the value of the dollar. Gold was up 1.50 percent at $1,784.90 an ounce at 1:51 a.m. EDT (1751 GMT), stopping some of the early bargaining power. After the biggest drop last week, the prices were up one per cent.