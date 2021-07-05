Gold-Silver Price Today updates in India Gold is still cheaper by Rs 9000 from all time high

The price of gold has once again gone above Rs 47 thousand per ten grams. At the same time, due to the increase in the price of silver, it has reached close to 70 thousand rupees.

New Delhi. After increasing the price of gold for two consecutive trading days last week, the rate of gold opened with a slight increase even today. Last week, gold had gone above Rs 47,000 per 10 grams. Even today it has opened above Rs 47,300. However, today it is being traded in a very small circle. Gold is trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). In August futures trade in gold is trading at Rs 47,292.00 with an increase of Rs 7.00. On the other hand, silver’s July futures trade is trading at Rs 70,394.00 with an increase of Rs 206.00.

Gold movement from 28 June to 02 July

It was 47008 per 10 grams on Monday, 46555 per 10 grams on Tuesday, 46839 per 10 grams on Wednesday, 47039 per 10 grams on Thursday, 47285 per 10 grams on Friday.

Gold still cheaper by about Rs 9000

In the year 2020, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold. In August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX had reached a high of Rs 56,191. Today gold August futures are at Rs 47,300 per 10 grams on MCX. That is, even now gold is getting cheaper by about Rs 8900.

Silver is 10 thousand rupees cheaper than the highest level

Silver September futures had closed with a good strength of Rs 1000 per kg on Friday. On Monday, July 5, silver futures have now come down to Rs 70,000 per kg. Silver futures are seen trading today with a strength of around Rs 400. The highest ever level of its silver is Rs 79,980 per kg. Accordingly, silver is also cheaper by about Rs 10480 from its highest level. Today, July futures of silver are at Rs 69500 ​​per kg.

Gold trading in international market

Gold is trading with a fall in the international market. Gold trading in the US is down by $ 0.43 to trade at $ 1,786.27 an ounce. On the other hand, silver is trading with a gain of $ 0.09 at the level of $ 26.53.

