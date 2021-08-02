Gold-Silver Rate Today Check The Latest Rate City Wise – Gold Silver Price Today: Gold-Silver Price Today, Know Your City Price

On Monday, the first day of the trading week, 10 grams of 22 carat gold fell by 0.91 percent to Rs 49,060.00. At the same time, one kg of silver is selling at 69,570.00 with a fall of 0.51 percent.

New Delhi. There is a decline in gold and silver in the global market today. On Monday (August 2, 2021), the first day of the trading week, 10 grams of 22 carat gold fell by 0.91 percent to Rs 49,060.00. On the other hand, talking about silver, one kg of silver is selling at 69,570.00 with a fall of 0.51 percent. There is good news for those buying gold and silver today. Gold and silver prices are falling in India today amid weak global cues.

10 grams gold price

If we look at the gold prices in major cities, the price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is 46,590 and 24 carat gold is running at 48,920. In Mumbai, 22 carat gold is running at 46,180 and 24 carat gold at 47,750. In Kolkata, 22 carat gold is Rs 46,750, while 24 carat gold is Rs 49,090. The price of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 45,480 and 24 carat is at Rs 47,750. These prices are per 10 grams of gold.

name of the city 22 carat gold price 24 carat gold rate Delhi 46,590 48,920 Bangalore 46,250 48,560 Chennai 45,480 47,750 Kolkata 46,750 49,090 Hyderabad 45,480 47,750 Mumbai 46,180 48,490 Bhopal 46,180 48,490 Jaipur 46,140 48,450 Lucknow 46,590 48,920

Gold cheaper by about Rs 7280 from the highest level

Gold is still selling cheaper by about Rs 7,2800 per ten grams from its all-time record level. Gold prices have been increasing continuously for the last several days. Gold had reached an all-time high in August 2020. At that time gold had reached the level of Rs 56,200 per ten grams.

Will have to wait a little for investment

Experts say that silver can come from $ 26 to $ 26.50 an ounce. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian market. Gold can once again come around 45,000 thousand per ten grams and silver 68 thousand per kg. In such a situation, those who are preparing to invest in gold and silver, it would be better for them to wait a little.

buy gold only after seeing hallmark

While buying gold, keep in mind its quality. Gold jewelery should be bought only after seeing the hallmark. The hallmark is a government guarantee of gold and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the only agency in India that determines the hallmark. Hallmarking scheme works under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, rules and regulation.

Gold will reach Rs 60,000

Experts believe that by the end of the year, the price of gold may reach its previous record level. Market experts say that gold can reach Rs 60,000 by the end of this year.