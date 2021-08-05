Gold Star Families Accuse Major Banks of Aiding Terrorists
Anne Smedinghoff, a foreign service officer at the US Embassy in Kabul, was escorting Afghan journalists on an outing when a roadside bomb killed her in 2013. The design of the bomb was based on fertilizers made in Pakistan, in two factories that regularly supplied a Taliban bomb nearby. -manufacture – a fact that the American authorities had made public.
The factories, Fatima Fertilizer and Pakarab Fertilizers, were not improvised organizations. Both did business in US dollars through accounts at London’s Standard Chartered bank.
Today, Ms Smedinghoff’s family and a group of nearly 500 others – including seriously injured soldiers and civilians in Afghanistan and their families, as well as the families of the victims who were killed – blame some of the biggest banks of the world for aiding terrorists in their attacks. Among the defendants are Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and Danske Bank.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, include 115 Gold Star families – relatives of U.S. servicemen killed in the war – as well as relatives of non-combatants like Ms Smedinghoff, who was killed while she took reporters to watch American officials donate books to a school. They are claiming billions of dollars in damages, arguing that banks have provided accounts, wire transfers and other routine services to businesses and individuals they knew were aiding terrorist networks responsible for hundreds of. deadly attacks.
The trial will be a powerful test of the reach of a 2016 anti-terrorism law, the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act. It enables victims of terrorism and their families to seek redress from persons, entities and countries that have provided “material support, directly or indirectly, to foreign organizations or to persons who engage in terrorist activities against States.” United “.
Victims and their families have already sued banks under the law, with mixed results. The complaint filed Thursday takes a broad approach: it cites the relationships the banks had with people and companies that dealt with the attackers, rather than services provided directly to known terrorists.
This level of suppression alone could allow the banks to claim that their activities were not directly related to the bombings described in the lawsuit because their customers were legitimate businesses, even if those customers had criminal relationships. If successful, the prosecution could open the door to a flood of similar cases.
A representative from Danske Bank did not immediately comment. Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered declined to comment.
The 2016 law was passed to give victims of terrorism more leeway to prosecute governments and other entities they believe have aided terrorism. Prior to its adoption, such lawsuits could only proceed against entities that the US government had designated as state sponsors of terrorism. The law was drafted to help the families of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks pursue legal actions against Saudi Arabia for its role in helping their architect, Osama bin Laden.
Although federal law considers it a criminal matter for banks to knowingly participate in illegal activities, including transferring money or providing other banking services, prosecutors have been reluctant to initiate such cases, especially when they are linked to terrorism. If successful, such cases would result in penalties so severe that they could force banks to close their doors. Instead, prosecutors have relied on victims and their families to press charges in civil courts.
The trial relies heavily on warnings made public by US authorities about companies and individuals with links to terrorist networks. In 2013, for example, a senior Defense Department official Lt. Gen. Michael Barbero met with executives at Standard Chartered to describe the US government’s efforts to reduce the flow of fertilizer to bomb makers, citing specifically the bank’s fertilizer-producing customers, The Mail on Sunday reported in 2019.
The complainants claim that the banks’ treatment of some of their customers indicated that they understood how their services were linked to illegal activities. The lawsuit alleges that Deutsche Bank, for example, charged higher-than-normal rates for moving money around the world for some of its customers, including a Pakistani man who the US government had flagged as a money launderer. money for terrorists. In 2016, the government said the man, Altaf Khanani, had laundered money for drug traffickers and other criminal organizations.
Deutsche Bank used a complex series of stock market transactions in the United States and Russia, called mirror trades, which allowed it to move money around the world on behalf of Al Qaeda and the Taliban, a Buzzfeed News reported last year.
Deutsche Bank’s use of shadow trading has already caught the government’s attention: US state authorities and UK regulators have fined the bank, and the Department of Justice is carrying out a criminal investigation.
David Enrich contributed reports.
