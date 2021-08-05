Gold Star Families Accuse Major Banks of Aiding Terrorists

Anne Smedinghoff, a foreign service officer at the US Embassy in Kabul, was escorting Afghan journalists on an outing when a roadside bomb killed her in 2013. The design of the bomb was based on fertilizers made in Pakistan, in two factories that regularly supplied a Taliban bomb nearby. -manufacture – a fact that the American authorities had made public.

The factories, Fatima Fertilizer and Pakarab Fertilizers, were not improvised organizations. Both did business in US dollars through accounts at London’s Standard Chartered bank.

Today, Ms Smedinghoff’s family and a group of nearly 500 others – including seriously injured soldiers and civilians in Afghanistan and their families, as well as the families of the victims who were killed – blame some of the biggest banks of the world for aiding terrorists in their attacks. Among the defendants are Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and Danske Bank.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, include 115 Gold Star families – relatives of U.S. servicemen killed in the war – as well as relatives of non-combatants like Ms Smedinghoff, who was killed while she took reporters to watch American officials donate books to a school. They are claiming billions of dollars in damages, arguing that banks have provided accounts, wire transfers and other routine services to businesses and individuals they knew were aiding terrorist networks responsible for hundreds of. deadly attacks.