Golden opportunity to buy gold cheaply, last date is July 16

Anyone can avail SGB. People can buy Sovereign Gold Bond from recognized stock exchanges like NSE, BSE. Apart from this, it can also be purchased from Stock Holding Corporation of India and Post Offices.

New Delhi. Under the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme of the Modi government, the start of buying gold cheaply has started today. Under this scheme, everyone can buy gold cheaply from today till July 16. Sovereign Gold Bond issue has opened from today. In this, the price of gold per one gram has been fixed at Rs 4,807. If you apply online then you will get another discount of Rs.50. That is, you can buy one gram of gold for Rs 4,757. Currently, the price of 1 gram of gold in the bullion market is Rs 4,777.

Buy from NSE, BSE and other authorized agencies only

Anyone can take advantage of this scheme. Provided that people buy Sovereign Gold Bond from recognized stock exchanges like NSE, BSE. Apart from this, it can also be purchased from Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL) and post offices. Buyers should keep in mind that it is not sold from small finance banks and payment banks.

Annual interest will be available at the rate of 2.5%

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme will have a maturity period of 8 years. There will also be an option to withdraw investment from the bond after 5 years on the next interest payment date. In this you can invest by buying 1 gram of gold. The issue will get interest at the rate of 2.5 per cent per annum. This interest will be credited to your account every 6 months.

Investors can also take advantage of tax exemption

The profit on its sale will get many more benefits along with exemption under Income Tax rules. This is the fourth episode of the financial year 2021-22 for investment in gold bonds by the government. The Finance Ministry said in a statement that sovereign gold bonds will be issued in six installments between May and September.

SGB ​​was launched for the first time in 2015

The Central Government had started this scheme for the first time in 2015. According to the data, around 65 tonnes of gold was sold through SGB in the last financial year. Sovereign Gold Bonds are government securities. It was launched as an alternative to physical gold.

