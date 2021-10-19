Goldfish Ka Scientific Naam Kya Hai? गोल्डफिश का साइंटिफिक नाम क्या है

Goldfish Ka Scientific Naam Kya Hai? What is the scientific name of goldfish? | गोल्डफिश का साइंटिफिक नाम क्या है

What is the scientific name of goldfish? Or Goldfish Ka Scientific Naam Kya Hai ? This question is very popular. The scientific name of goldfish, people also ask this question to Google Assistant.

The scientific name of goldfish is Carassius auratus . Goldfish Ka Scientific Name Carassius Auratus hai. We also know gold fish in Hindi by the name of goldfish or goldfish. You can also know this by doing ok google with the help of google assistant of your smartphone. For this you have to ‘ok google goldfish ka scientific naam kya hai?’ Gotta speak.

In today's post we're going to learn the Goldfish ka Scientific Naam kya hai and Goldfish is also known as Goldfish.

Many times, by not asking the scientific name of Goldfish in front of you, he also asks you the scientific name of the goldfish. The scientific name of goldfish has been asked many times in different exams.

Every living species is given a scientific name. A scientific name is divided into two parts, because it helps people around the world to clearly identify the species of animals. These rules of nomenclature mean that each scientific name is unique.

Goldfish is a freshwater fish native to East Asia, which is very popular as an aquarium fish, and many people like to keep it in their aquarium.

So let me tell you that goldfish is the most beautiful fish in the world. And many of you keep goldfish in your home aquarium. Let me tell you that the scientific name of Goldfish is Carassius Auratus . And let me tell you that the Hindi scientific name of goldfish is also Carassius auratus .

Do you know where Goldfish is also known as Crucian carp? And where does the goldfish go in Hindi. Let me tell you that Goldfish is a fresh freshwater fish. Do you know that you keep goldfish in your house, its age is from 6 to 8 years. Let me also tell you that goldfish originated in China and goldfish were first found in Europe in the early 17th century.

If we talk about the scientific name of Goldfish, then it is called Carassius auratus . And if seen in Hindi, the scientific name of Goldfish in Hindi is Carassius auratus. Goldfish is also called golden crucian carp and goldfish is called ” goldfish ” in Hindi . It is a member of the fish cork family and is most commonly seen in East Asia and was first discovered in Europe in the 17th century.

Goldfish Scientific Name Carassius Auratus What is the scientific name of goldfish carassius auratus Goldfish Age 6 to 8 years

Scientific classification of goldfish

Scientific Name of Goldfish Carassius auratus Hindi name Golden fish Caste carassius place of residence sweet water original source China Shape 20 Cm PH range 6.5 to 8.5 Weight up to 3 kg Time of intercourse April May Length up to 45 cm food Algae, Larvae, Insect etc.

COMMON NAME Goldfish SCIENTIFIC NAME Carassius auratus TYPE Fish DIET Omnivore GROUP NAME school AVERAGE LIFE SPAN In captivity, 10 (aquarium) to 30 years (pond) AVERAGE LIFE SPAN IN THE WILD 41 years SIZE 4.7 to 16.1 inches WEIGHT 0.2 to 0.6 pounds, but can top five pounds in the wild

Where did the origin of Gold Fish take place?

Goldfish are believed to have originated in East Asia. Goldfish was first discovered in China and today it is found all over the world. Man has been keeping goldfish for 2000 years.

Types of Goldfish

Do you know how many types of goldfish are there, if you do not know, then I will tell you that there are many types of goldfish, but I am going to tell you about the top 15 species of goldfish?

Common Goldfish Shubunkins Goldfish Comet Goldfish Ranchu Goldfish Ryukin Goldfish Telescope Goldfish Calico Goldfish Bubble Eye Goldfish Fantail Goldfish Lionhead Goldfish Butterfly Telescope Goldfish Veiltail Goldfish Egg-gish Goldfish Oranda Goldfish Pompom Goldfish Celestial Eye Goldfish

What does a goldfish look like?

There are more different species of gold fish than Sow. The body of the common goldfish is long and slender. Goldfish have two small fins. The eyes of the goldfish are large and its teeth are in the back of the throat. Gold fish looks very beautiful, because of which people like to keep it in their house.

There are many breeds of goldfish. They can vary in size, color and shape. Many goldfish are orange-gold in color, but some are grayish-white with orange spots, and some have black spots. There are some goldfish, which have a butterfly or peacock-like tail. Egg-fish The shape of the goldfish is more rounded, like an egg. One type of goldfish, the bubble eye goldfish, has large bubbly-looking eyes that stick out from its head.

How long do goldfish live?

A well kept goldfish in the right environment can live for years. There are instances where goldfish have lived for more than 40 years. This type of longevity is rare, however, and many aquarium gold fish will live for 6 to 8 years if properly cared for.

Things to know about Gold Fish

Gold fish do not have eyelids, so gold fish have to sleep with their eyes open.

Gold fish was considered good luck for a long time and at any place, after marriage, the groom used to give a gift of gold fish to the bride.

It is often believed that gold fish can remember only for 3 seconds, but this is a completely wrong belief. Gold fish can remember for 3 months.

A group of fish is called a school, but a group of gold fish is called a troubling.

How does the Goldfish live in the environment?

Goldfish are of soft nature and if Goldfish get the most favorable conditions then it can live up to 40 years but most of it has been seen that they live only for 7-8 years in aquarium.

It is said that goldfish should be fed as much food as they can finish in three to four minutes and that too should be fed only twice a day and giving more food to goldfish can cause problems in the intestines. By which she may even die.

Goldfish can live in water of a certain temperature. It can die from a drastic change in temperature. Suitable water temperature for them is 18-26 degree Celsius.

What is the size of Goldfish?

Goldfish are also used as ornamental fish and have a long body and short fins. Their body is very attractive and beautiful.

They are about 8 inches long and sometimes they are up to 23 centimeters. Its body colors are red, yellow, blue, purple, black, white, and colorful. China was the first country to domesticate goldfish. They are not eaten.

How many years does Goldfish live – Goldfish Kitne Year Jita Hai

It has been seen that if conditions are very favorable, they can live up to 40 years, but it has been seen mostly that they live only for 7-8 years in aquariums.

How is intelligence in GoldFish?

Goldfish can be trained to recognize and respond to light cues of different colors using positive reinforcement. Goldfish have a memory span of at least three months and can distinguish between different sizes, colors and sounds. Another experiment demonstrated the retention of memory for a period of more than 1 month.

Fish react to certain colors associated with food. Fish learn to anticipate feeding times provided that the food is given at roughly the same time every day. When taught using positive reinforcement training techniques, goldfish also learn some tricks, such as limbo, slalom, fetch and Sleeping.

When do Goldfish breed?

Goldfish can develop to sexual maturity only with enough water and proper nutrition. Most goldfish breed in captivity, especially when kept well in a pond setting, they can breed indoors, but not in a small fish pond. Breeding usually occurs in the spring after a significant change in temperature. Males chase the female and stimulate her to release the eggs by pushing and napping.

Just hatched goldfish fry (Ryukin)

Like all cyprinids, goldfish also lay eggs. Their eggs are adhesive and stick to aquatic vegetation, especially dense plants such as cabomba or elodea or a swiveling mop. In captivity, the eggs must be removed to a separate tank, as the adults will eat the smaller fish when confronted; the eggs hatch within 48 to 72 hours.

The hatchlings (fry) are large enough to be described as “an eyelid with two pupils”. Within a week or so, the fry take their final shape, although it may take more than a year for them to develop into a mature goldfish color; Until then they remain as metallic brown as their wild ancestors.

In the first week of their life, the fry develop quickly—an adaptation to the high risk of being swallowed by adult fish (or other fish and insects) living in their environment.

Some highly bred goldfish are no longer able to reproduce naturally due to their changed shape. The artificial breeding method called “hand stripping” in English is helpful to nature, but can harm the fish if not done properly.

Interesting facts about goldfish | Amazing Fact Of Goldfish

Goldfish sleep with their eyes open.

Goldfish can live for 35 to 40 years.

To date, the world’s largest goldfish has been found like a cat.

Goldfish can live for more than 21 days without eating anything.

The teeth of this fish are at the back of its throat.

Goldfish perceive the taste with their lips and not from the animal.

You will be surprised to know that goldfish do not have a stomach, perhaps that is why they can live for more than 3 weeks without eating anything.

Goldfish have a very powerful memory. It can remember any object for three months.

They don’t have eyelids.

Goldfish can recognize humans.

Goldfish eat their own young. Apart from this, it also eats other small fish.

This fish is found more in China.

Keeping gold fish in the house is considered auspicious.

Keeping Goldfish in the house is considered very auspicious. According to Indian astrology, keeping goldfish in the house ends sorrows. And the mind remains very calm. Gold fish should be kept in the north or south direction in the house. Then it is considered auspicious.

Varieties of GoldFish

You Goldfish would come to know about the name of Scientific and Goldfish is much too different Kismo is given below some of the main strands of which you can see a bed.

common goldfish

black moor

bubble eye

divine eyes

Comet (Comet)

Fantail

lion brain

oranda

pearlscale

pom pom

Ryukin

shubankin

binocular eye

Ranchu

panda moor

Welltel

butterfly tail

meteor goldfish

lyanchu

egg fish goldfish

शुकिन (Shukin)

curved gill goldfish

Tamasaba

Tosakin

white telescope

pet goldfish varieties

Selective breeding over the centuries has produced many color variations, some of them far removed from the original “gold” coloration of domesticated fish . They also have different body sizes, wings and eye configurations. Some extreme versions of goldfish live in “aquariums”—they are far less robust than wild varieties. However, some varieties are stronger such as Shubunkin. The main varieties are:

common goldfish

The common goldfish differs from its ancestor Prussian carp only in color. Common goldfish are found in a variety of colors including red, orange/gold, white, black and yellow or ‘lemon’.

black moor

The black moor is a binocular-eyed species of goldfish characterized by bulging eyes. It is known as the Popeye Telescope, Kuro Demikin in Japan and Dragon-Eye in China.

bubble eye

The small, fancy bubble eye has upward-pointing eyes and is accompanied by two large fluid-filled sacs.

Celestial Eyes (Celeschild Eye)

The Ornamental Celestial Eye Goldfish or Choten Gan is a fish with a double tail and a breed-defining upside-down, binocular eye whose pupils look up to the sky.

Comet (Goldfish)

Comet or comet-tail with goldfish is the most common species found in the United States. Apart from being slightly thinner or shorter, it is very similar to the common goldfish and is distinguished mainly by its long and deeply thorny tail.

fantail goldfish

The fantail goldfish is the western form of the ryukin and has an egg-shaped body, a high dorsal fin, a long quadrupedal tail, and no bulge on its shoulders.

Lionhead (Lionhead) (Goldfish)

The ornamental lionhead has a hood. This fish is the predecessor of the ranchu.

oranda

The ornamental oranda is prominently characterized by a raspberry-like hood (also known as a wen or head growth) that covers the entire head except for the eyes and mouth.

pearlscale

Ornamental pearlscale, or in Japanese, Chinashurin, has a rounded body and a tail similar to that of a fantail.

pompom (goldfish)

Ornamental pompoms or pompons or hana fusa have tufts of open fleshy outgrowths in the center of the nose and on either side of the head.

Ryukin

The ornamental ryukin ‘s body is short and deep, and his shoulder bulges are his specialty.

shubankin

Ornamental and hardy Japanese Shubunkins (朱文金?) (literally translated “red brocade”) have a tail with nacreous scales and a figure called calico on the body .

binocular eye (telescope eye)

The ornamental binocular eye or demekin is characterized by its bulging eyes. It is known as globe eye or dragon eye goldfish.

Ranchu

The ornamental Japanese ranchu is hooded. The Japanese refer to it as ” the king of goldfish “.

panda moor

The ornamental panda moor is characterized by its black and white figure and bulging eyes.

Welltel

The ornamental Veltail is known for its extra long, wavy double tail. Modern veltel standards require little or no installation of the protruding ends of the tail, as in a bride’s wedding chunri.

Butterfly Tail (Goldfish)

The butterfly tail moor or butterfly telescope is part of the binocular eye lineage, its twin tails being the best when viewed from above. The outstretched tail feathers seem to imitate underwater butterflies.

meteor goldfish

The Meteor Goldfish is a strange looking variety that was developed by expert breeders of fancy goldfish. It has no tail fin, hence its name.

lyanchu

The Lionchu or Lionhead-Ranchu is a fancy goldfish that has been changed by crossbreeding lion heads and ranches.

egg fish goldfish

The egg fish goldfish is a fancy goldfish that lacks a dorsal fin and a pronounced egg-shaped body.

शुकिन (Shukin)

The Shukin is a Ranchu-like goldfish developed from Ranchus and Orandas in Japan at the end of the 19th century.

curved gill goldfish

Curled-gill or reversed-gill goldfish is another unusual variety of fancy goldfish that was developed by specialist enthusiasts. It is named because of the outward appearance of its gill cover.

Tamasaba

The Tamasaba or Sabao is an unusual Japanese variety of goldfish with a body similar to the shaped ryukin and a very long, flowing, tail that is similar to a comet goldfish, hence its other name, the comet-tail ryukin.

Tosakin

The Tosakin is a very distinctive breed of goldfish with a large tail that spreads horizontally out (like a fan) the back fin of the fish, following the tips down the back of its caudal fin. Although technically a split tail, the two halves are combined in the center/middle to form a single wing.

white telescope

The White Binoculars is a white version of the Binoculars Goldfish have a white body and a characteristic pair of protruding eyes.

How To Care For Gold Fish

It is very important to take good care of all types of fish, not only goldfish. To take care of goldfish, you must first set up a glass aquarium for your fish to live in. All the natural things which are found in the sea should also be planted in the aquarium. For all these natural things, you can go to the fish shop near you.

The Aquarium Goldfish election

We recommend that whatever aquarium or bowl you choose, be sure to keep in mind that the larger it is, the longer your fish will live. The size of the fish will also depend on the size of the aquarium.

what is the size of the goldfish

The size of goldfish is 1 to 2 inches in small indoor aquariums, if you put a slightly larger aquarium, then the size of the fish can increase up to 6 inches. The size of goldfish living in outdoor ponds is up to 14 inches.

how to decorate aquarium

To make the aquarium beautiful and attractive, you can decorate your aquarium according to your own by planting artificial plants etc. With artificial plants or natural things, goldfish will get a sea-like environment so that the fish can live comfortably in the aquarium.

Pay attention to the cleanliness of the aquarium

To keep the goldfish alive for a long time, you should clean the aquarium at least once a week or ten days. While cleaning you have to pay attention to some things like you should not change all the water while cleaning the water.

If you clean the fish tank once a week then you should change only 10 or 15 percent of the water of the tank and if you clean the tank in 15 or 20 days then you only need to change 30 to 50 percent of the water .

Amount of Food for Goldfish

Along with this, you also have to take full care of the food of your goldfish. For fish food, you can go to any pet shop and buy fish food for goldfish and also consult the shopkeeper about when and how much food you can give to your fish. You should give food to goldfish only in a certain amount. Overfeeding can make goldfish sick or even die.

How to Treat Goldfish

To raise any fish, you have to take full care of it. You also try to understand the behavior of the fish. If you find the behavior of the fish a little different, then you can immediately understand that the fish is sick and get it treated. If you think that your goldfish or other fish are sick, you should immediately show them to an Aquaculture Veterinarian and get them treated.