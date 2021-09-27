Goldman Sachs, Ozzy Media, and a $40 million conference call gone wrong

There seem to be other figures, but are harder to verify. Ozzy told Axios in January that the company’s newsletters had “over 20 million subscribers.” By comparison, Morning Brew, a successful newsletter-based business media company, says it has three million subscribers.

“I’ve never heard Ozzy’s explanation that makes sense to me,” said Brian Morrissey, former editor of Digiday, a publication covering the digital media and tech industry. He said he was stunned by the company’s claims, adding, “Then you gut check, and never in my life has a piece of material from OG systematically crossed over into my world.”

Mr Watson said in the email that he understood the skepticism but that Ozzy’s development “has been completely genuine.”

“This is the result of our team working tirelessly to launch and grow five newsletters, 12 TV shows, six podcasts, now four annual festivals starting next year, and the OG Genius Awards,” he added. . “Each of our workspaces is thriving, and we stand completely behind our numbers and performance.”

But the company has exaggerated its success on larger platforms as well as the strength of its relationship with them. For example, Billboard in Los Angeles states that “The Carlos Watson Show” is “Amazon Prime’s first talk show”. In fact, OG is uploading the show to the platform through a service called “Video Direct,” which many YouTube channels use to get additional views on Amazon’s video platform but which don’t get any promotion from Amazon Prime Video. Is. Last week, Amazon complained that Ozzy’s use of its brand name on billboards violated promotional guidelines; An Amazon Prime Video spokesperson said Ozzy apologized and promised to remove the signs.

Mr Watson said Billboard’s claim was “accurate”, but confirmed that the company would stop making that claim at Amazon’s request.

OG also promotes Mr. Watson’s show as “the fastest growing talk show in YouTube history”, a quote asked by a host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​during Mr. Watson’s appearance last year. Appears to be derived from a question. When asked about the claim, Mr Watson said his show has been viewed more times than any other “premium daily talk show that we have been able to identify that was launched on YouTube.”