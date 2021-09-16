‘Golfing Heaven’ in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland

The islands’ northern latitude is a boon in summer, he said, with games viable until 11 a.m. or so in July; This is why Askrnish hosts its Open every August. (It was canceled in 2020, but returned this summer.)

Property demand in the Outer Hebrides has soared during the pandemic, as have prices. Mr Gillies noted that another agency in the islands usually had a roster of about 40 homes available at any one time, but by mid-summer this year that list had dropped to four. “At some point, with demand, we’re just going to run out of properties,” he said.

The homes here fall into two broad categories, he said: vintage, historic cottages and eco-friendly, contemporary architecture with an emphasis on sustainability.

Traditionally, he said, homes here would sell for the price suggested on the surveyor’s home report; In the past six months, successful offers have typically been 20 to 30 percent higher than that number.

Crofts, or tenancy to local farms, sold for £15,000 to £20,000 (approximately $21,000 to $28,000), but one overlooking picturesque Luscantier Bay in Harris was £200,000 or Was asking for more bids than that.

Of course, there are no homes for sale to see the Askarnish nestled in the dunes. But it’s well worth the drive, or ferry ride, to South Uist from any home on the island, said golf historian Mr. McStrawick.

“Golf is much more than a stick and ball game – it’s about escapism,” he said. “And I don’t think there’s any better place to golf in Scotland, or to lose yourself in the scenery.”