Gomti #Hotel #Lucknow #Gomti #Hotel #Manager #commits #suicide #Gomti #Hotel #Manager #commits #suicide

Gomti Hotel Manager commits suicide

The manager of Gomti Hotel on Sapru Marg in Lucknow committed suicide. On Saturday, 52-year-old Ashok Pathak shot himself with a licensed revolver. Police have seized a suicide note from the scene. In which the reasons for suicide are clearly stated.Hotel staff and officials jokingly told him that employee Suresh had committed suicide and blamed Ashok in the suicide note. Ashok did not confirm this and believed the words of his companions. After returning home, he shot himself with a licensed weapon.

Fearing for his life, he shot himself

Ashok Pathak, a resident of Sector-11 Indiranagar, has written a suicide note to the Commissioner of Police. The four-page letter says, “Sir, my family should not have to deal with any problems.” I am being caught in a conspiracy, which has hurt my self-esteem. I have been harassed by people, out of fear, because of my innocence … the police will come to my door. Before that I would kill myself. As further written, I have not compromised with anyone before my honor.

‘Take photos and give to police’

Addressing the children and wife, Ashok Pathak wrote, “My children do not go to the corporation headquarters to make any claim. If you bring money home, that’s fine. Otherwise my soul will be hurt. Take a photo of the suicide note and give it to the police. The police will not bother you.