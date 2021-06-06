Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit-and-run accident in New York City

Long gone Woman and Cocktail actor Lisa Banes remained hospitalized in severe condition Saturday night time after being injured in a success-and-flee accident in Novel York City, her supervisor acknowledged.

Banes, 65, grew to become as quickly as struck by both a scooter or a motorcycle in the Higher West Aspect of Manhattan shut to Lincoln Coronary heart on Friday night as she grew to become as quickly as crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the means to go to the Julliard School, her alma mater, supervisor David Williams acknowledged in an e mail to The Related Press.

Williams acknowledged Banes grew to become as quickly as being dealt with at Mount Sinai Morningside sanatorium for “substantial accidents.”

Police declined to establish the hit-and-flee sufferer, and no arrests had been introduced.

Banes has regarded in quite a lot of television reveals and movement pictures, together with supporting roles in Long gone Woman starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she’s had roles on Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Intercourse and NCIS.