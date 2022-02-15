Sports

Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll

The Gonzaga Associated Press is looking for a way to get back to the top of the men’s college basketball pole.

The Tigers regained their No. 1 ranking on Monday in the third round of the AP Top 25 after the Tigers dropped to No. 2 after their first defeat since November, moving up one place to swap places with Auburn.

Mark Few’s Bulldogs won 56 of the 60 first-place votes in the fifth week of the season. Gonzaga (21-2) was Precision No. 1 after running in the NCAA Championship game last year which was his only loss. Jags spent three weeks at the top after losing to Duke and one week in mid-January before being replaced by Auburn.

It has become a regular spot for Gonzaga in the last four seasons, which no other team in the country can match.

Going back to 2018-19, Gonzaga has spent at least four weeks per season at No. 1, with last year’s Wire-to-Wear Hold tops. The Jags have now spent 31 of their last four seasons at Pole No. 1 in 72 weeks, with Duke (11) and Baylor (10) being the closest rivals.

Gonzaga Center Chet Holmgren, 34, is playing in the second half of the NCAA College Basketball game against St. Mary's on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 74-58.

Gonzaga Center Chet Holmgren, 34, is playing in the second half of the NCAA College Basketball game against St. Mary’s on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 74-58.
(AP Photo / Young Kwak)

This year the Zags are again doing it with a high-powered offense that leads the country in scoring (90.0 points per game) for the fourth season. Gonzaga has led Kenpom’s consistent offensive skills metrics over the last three seasons and finished second in Purdue this week (122.6 points per 100 assets).

Gonzaga has an average double figure of four players and an average of at least 8.4 points for the other three.

“That’s how we play,” said key scorer Drew Tim after Saturday’s win over St. Mary’s. “You look at the scoreboard and it says, ‘Oh, he had 20, he had 20.’ That’s exactly the way we play the game. I think that’s the beauty of this program and what (some) have created here. “

Top level

The Bruce Pearls Tigers won four other first-place votes after losing in overtime in Arkansas last week to snap a 19-game winning streak, which they topped the program’s first position for three weeks.

Arizona rose one spot to No. 3 after Kentucky – the highest ranking since spending a week at No. 1 in November 2019 – and Purdue.

Kansas was ranked No. 6, followed by national champions Baylor and Providence, which rose three places to No. 8 for the highest ranking since spending a week in the same position in January 2016.

Round out in the top 10 by Duke and Villanova, the Wildcats climbed five spots with the biggest jump of the week.

Emerging

Villanova climbed after wins against St. John’s and Seton Hall in the Big East, while Southern California Pacific 17th and UCLA 13th have risen four places after wins.

In all, 11 parties advanced from last week’s vote.

Slipping

Houston had the biggest slide of the week, dropping eight points to 14 after losing to SMU and Memphis last week.

Purdue, Duke, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 19 Michigan State all fell two spots, with no one else falling significantly.

Nine teams dropped out of last week’s rankings.

Status

No. 20 Texas and No. 24 Connecticut are the only two teams to hold their positions since last week.

Welcome

No. 22 Wyming, No. 23 Arkansas and No. 25 Alabama were the new additions of the week, with the Mountain West Conference Cowboys gaining their first ranking after spending a week in the 2015 poll and the second appearance of the program since 1987. 88 seasons.

Both Razorbacks and Crimson Tide have spent more than a week in the pool this season.

Farewell (for now)

Marquette, St. Mary’s and Xavier dropped out of last week’s rankings.

Conference Watch

As Arkansas and Alabama return to the polls, the Southeast Conference has tied the Big Ten for the national lead with five AP top 25 teams.

The Big 12 had four, then the Pack 12 and the Big East each had three. The Atlantic Coast, West Coast, American Athletic, Ohio Valley, and Mountain West conventions had one team each.

