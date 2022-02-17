Gonzaga beats Pepperdine in first game back at No. 1



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Drew added 19 points to the team, 18 points and 17 rebounds from Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembard led the career-high Gonzaga in an 86-66 win over Pepperdine on Wednesday night.

In just six seconds, the team threw an all-up sting near Nambard and it was a game for both teams.

Gonzaga (22-2, 11-0 West Coast Conference) has never backed down and has won 15 games in a row since its last defeat against Alabama in December.

The Bulldogs have won 32 straight against WCC opponents, the longest conference winning streak in the country.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“They can win the whole thing,” said Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar. “They have the size, they have the ability to score, they can guard. Holmgren is definitely really good. The team can be the best player of the year. They have outstanding perimeter players.”

Houston Mallet scored 16 of his 25 points for the Waves in the second half.

Six players scored for the Jugs 14-2 which gave them a 24-11 lead. Nambard was distributing the ball comfortably.

“I was just reading the defense and implementing our plan,” Nembard said. “They were pressuring me with two boys. Just read the game and keep it simple.”

Pepperdine (7-21, 1-12) got nine points from Mallet in a 20-11 lead which reduced the gap to 57-49 in the second half. The team responded with a three-point game inside and Gonzaga returned the waves.

“We’re back to take care of the ball and we’ve been able to string some stops together,” said Bulldogs coach Mark Few. “They were hitting some good, hard shots on us. We just had to step up, especially on the defensive end, and I think we were able to do that.”

Holmgren had nine rebounds in the second half and there has been a lot of improvement in that division recently.

“I’ve noticed that in these last three or four games he’s really started to get up, not just chasing the ball, but hanging on to it since he got it earlier this year,” Fue said. “For the most part, he got his hands on it and held it.”

About 12 NBA scouts were in the game.

One way

Pepperdine’s last win against Gonzaga was in 2002 in Malibu. The Bulldogs have won 42 games in a row against the Waves.

View of the ocean

The Bulldogs were stationed in Santa Monica and at 8pm local time, some players got a chance to check out the Santa Monica Pier.

Big picture

Gonzaga: Playing their first game since returning to the No. 1 spot in the race, the Bulldogs did exactly what they were supposed to do to win on the street against a team that had dominated them for the past two decades. But they let Waves make a big run to cut the 21-point lead to eight in the second half.

PaperDine: The Waves can give it a great learning experience for everyone, including their six newcomers. Pepperdine didn’t come close to allowing 117 points, as it did in Spokane last month, so it was an improvement.

Coming next

Gonzaga: Hosted by Santa Clara on Saturday night.

PaperDine: Plays in Portland on Saturday.