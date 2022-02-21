Sports

Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona up to 2

1 min ago
Gonzaga is unanimously ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball survey. The Jags will not change the way they dominate the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga is at No. 1 for the second week in a row with 61 votes from a media panel in a poll released on Monday. Arizona has risen to No. 2 for the highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas in the top five.

Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0 WCC) followed another impressive regular season run in last year’s national championship game. The Zags have not lost since December 4 and their one-sided wins against Pepperdine and Santa Clara last week won their 10th consecutive WCC regular-season title.

Spectators from the Gonzaga Student Division hold the mark during the second half of the team's NCAA College basketball game against Santa Clara, Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 81-69.

(AP Photo / Young Kwak)

According to KenPom.com, Gonzaga has won its WCC games by an average of 27 points, making it one of the most influential conference seasons in the last 25 years. The Zags are in motion to match the 2019 team to win the biggest margin in the conference games. They have four of the top five places on the list in the last 25 years since joining the 1999 Duke team.

“They can win the whole thing,” said Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romer after a 6-7 loss to Gonzaga on Wednesday. “They have the shape, they have the ability to score goals, they can guard.”

Gonzaga ended the regular season with a road game against San Francisco and St. Mary’s before qualifying for the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas.

Climbing cat

Arizona is looking for a way to win under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, a longtime Gonzaga assistant.

Selected to finish fourth in the Pac-12 Conference tie, the Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) are leading 2-1 / 2-games over No. 16 Southern California with two weeks left in the regular season.

Arizona put off a shaky start to beat Oregon State 83-69 last Thursday, then outscored Oregon 84-81 in a high-level game on Saturday.

These victories, along with Auburn’s defeat to Florida, put the Wildcats right behind Gonzaga, where Lloyd had coached under Mark Fue in the previous 22 seasons.

“Weird, great, great – I’m proud of those guys, they’ve got a great team,” Lloyd said. “They’re family and I think they’re happy for us.”

Rise / fall

Arkansas No. 18 made the biggest jump of the week, rising five spots after blowing Missouri and closing Tennessee No. 17. UConn was next, defeating Seton Hall and Xavier, rising three places to 21st.

No. 22 Ohio State’s biggest drop is still in the survey, with four spots falling after losing to Iowa. No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 Providence and No. 15 Illinois lost three places.

Everywhere

No. 23 St. Mary returned to the polls after a week-long absence following victories in San Francisco and BYU. Iowa ranked 25th for the first time this season after a win against Ohio State.

Michigan State dropped out of the No. 19 poll with rates near Penn State and Illinois. The Spartans, who are in the top ten at the start of this season, have lost four out of five.

Wyoming’s first position in the AP Top 25 since 2015 did not last long. The Cowboys dropped to No. 22 after splitting against New Mexico and the Air Force last week.

Conference Watch

The Big 10 and Southeastern Conference had five ranking teams and the Big 12 had four teams. The Pac-12 and the Big East each had three and West Coast conferences had two in addition to St. Mary’s.

The Atlantic Coast, American Athletic and Ohio Valley conferences had one team each.

