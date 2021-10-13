Good discount on these gadgets of Apple, Samsung on Amazon, know the price

Amazon India is offering discounts on many new and used gadgets during the festive season. During the Amazon Great India Festival, there has been a drop in many expensive equipment that can be bought at a low cost. These gadgets include accessories from Apple and Samsung. Let us know about the offers available during these festive seasons, which you can buy at good prices at discounts.

Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic Chip

Apple iPad Air runs on one of Apple’s most powerful processors and runs iPad OS15. Other features of the iPad Air include Apple Pencil 2 support, 10.8-inch OLED display and quad speaker setup. You can buy this for Rs 46,900.

samsung galaxy tab s6 lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an affordable tablet and is also said to be the only one to support Aspen. The tablet flaunts a 10-inch display and is powered by Exynos 9611SoC. It will be available to you for Rs 25,999.

​Oppo Enco X Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation

Oppo Enco is the company’s premium TWS earbuds. You will get it for Rs 8,999. The earbuds have been tuned by Dynadio and offer good sound output and battery life. The ANC of the earbuds is good and on par with other premium earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ comes in a comfortable fit and light weight. It offers good sound output as well as passive noise cancellation. It is available for Rs 7,480.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s most affordable smartwatch currently on sale. It comes with some prominent features like activity tracking, workout mode, etc. This makes it a good option even after a few years of launch. Its price is Rs 25,900.

samsung galaxy watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is currently selling on Amazon for Rs 15,999. At this price, the Watch 3 is one of the most feature-rich smartwatches out there. The smart watch comes with several fitness models, activity tracking, GPS, heart rate monitoring and many more features.

oppo health and fitness smart watch

Its price is Rs 17,999. Oppo Watch runs on Wear OS and comes with multiple fitness modes, activity tracking, calling feature and more.

Mi Smart Band 5

Mi Smart Band 5 is one of the most popular fitness bands in the market. Not only is it affordable, but it is also one of the most feature-rich fitness bands out there. You can buy it for Rs 1,999.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Its price is Rs 35,490.

Asus TUF Gaming F15

The TUF Gaming F15 is a very good gaming laptop and comes with dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics. Other features of the laptop include a 144Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You can get it for Rs 58,990.

Apple AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro comes with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Modes. Other features of AirPods Pro include Adaptive EQ, Hey Siri support and 24-hour battery life. It is available for Rs 17,990.