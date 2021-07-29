The quarry that became the site of Opus 40 was purchased by Fite in 1938 while he was a teacher at nearby Bard College. He finished building the house there a year later at a time when Fite, initially a drama teacher, had already changed to teaching sculpture.

After a trip to Honduras in 1939 to help restore the Mayan ruins, Fite began to learn on his own how to finely join stones without mortar or cement. Every summer, free from his responsibilities as a teacher, he worked on his sprawling rock formation. In 1963, Fite added one of the finishing touches: a nine-ton boulder he would use as his centerpiece, a 15-foot monolith that soared triumphantly into the air. Opus 40, as some have noted, ended with an exclamation mark.

Fite died while still working on the Opus 40 in 1976. (While driving an electric lawn mower, he fell into the quarry from a precipice on the property, according to his obituary published in the New York Times.) He had said it would take him 40 years to complete the project and when he died at age 72, around 37, he had been fully fitted with ramps, stairs, pools, moats and passageways. underground, all made from hand-carved stone that has been placed with remarkable precision.

“He left areas unfinished; but Opus 40 is as complete as it ever would have been, “wrote Tad Richards in the book” Opus 40: The First 20 Years. “” It was the product of Fite’s relentless vision and n ‘could have been stopped only by his death. “