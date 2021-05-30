‘Good for the Soul’: Giant Murals Turn São Paulo Into Open Air Gallery

Officers in São Paulo, Brazil, as soon as hounded graffiti artists and muralists, treating them as vandals. Now the metropolis champions, and even funds, their artwork, and it’s all over the place and supersized.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — When Eduardo Kobra began out as an artist, he was tagging partitions in São Paulo in the pre-dawn hours with gritty depictions of city life, all the time working quick and all the time on the lookout for police automobiles.

At the time, there was no cash to be made as a graffiti artist in Brazil, and the dangers abounded. Passers-by routinely cursed at him, cops took him into custody 3 times, and he racked up dozens of citations for defacing public property.

“Many artists in that interval fell from buildings and died,” Mr. Kobra recalled. “And there have been very violent fights amongst rival bands of graffiti artists.”

That could be a bygone period: A lot has modified since Mr. Kobra first took his artwork to the streets of São Paulo 20 years in the past.