Good News: Amitabh Bachchan became maternal grandfather once again, Kunal Kapoor-Naina Bachchan gave birth to a son

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have welcomed their first child. Naina Bachchan has given birth to a son. This good news couple has issued an official statement and shared it with everyone. His statement read, “To all our well wishers, Naina and I are extremely happy to share that we have become parents to a lovely son. Thank you God for this blessing.”

Kunal and his wife kept their pregnancy a secret. The couple has directly announced the birth of the child. He did not share any picture or video on social media. Soon after sharing the good news, his friends and fans are seen showering love on the baby. His good friend Hrithik Roshan made a lot of heart emojis in the comment, writing, “Many love to Hrithik Machu.”

Tara Sharma wrote, “A big congratulations Naina Bach and Kunal Kapoor and many many congratulations. Welcome to the world of parenting.” Angad Bedi wrote, “Wow congratulations.” Actor Akshay Oberoi commented, “Wow!!! Congratulations!!!!.” Fans also congratulated the couple with heart emojis in the comments section.

Let us tell you that Naina Bacha is the daughter of Amitabh’s brother Ajitabh Bachchan. Naina Bachchan’s cousin Shweta Bachchan also showered love on the couple. In the comment section, he wrote, “Love you all.”

Let us tell you that Naina and Kunal got married on February 9, 2015 in a private ceremony in the island of Seychelles. Naina Bachchan is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan’s brother Ajitabh Bachchan and Ramola Bachchan. Naina and Kunal prefer to keep their personal life away from the limelight.

On the work front, Kunal will soon be making his directorial debut with a short film. He is also making a biopic on Shiv Keshavan, a winter Olympian from India. Kunal has garnered praise for his acting through many films.

