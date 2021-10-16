Good news: Football tournament will be played between Corona and war, will be broadcast LIVE on YouTube-Twitter

Amidst the havoc of Coronavirus, a good news has come for the sports world. The new football season will start in South Korea from Friday. Due to Coronavirus, it is starting almost two months late. Sports experts believe that the success of this tournament can open the way for other sports in the world as well.

New safety guidelines have been prepared to ensure that no infection spreads during the games. Players will not be able to celebrate goals scored under these guidelines. They will not shake hands with each other. Even talking to each other will be banned. The matches of the tournament will be held in empty stadiums.

The South Korean Football League announced on Wednesday that it will live stream the opening match of its upcoming season on YouTube and Twitter. Commentary will be done in English for an international audience. The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said that the inaugural match of the 2020 K League 1 will be played between Genbuk Hyundai Motors and Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Friday.

Viewers will be able to watch this match on YouTube channel. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the tournament’s official Twitter handle (@kleague.). The match will begin at 7 pm on Friday at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 km south of Seoul.

South Korea co-hosted the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He had traveled to the semi-finals in that World Cup. In such a situation, it can be said that it is the first major football playing country to sanction matches. Earlier, countries like Belarus, Turkmenistan and Taiwan also decided to play football amid the fear of coronavirus.



So far 10,806 cases of corona have been reported in South Korea. Of these, 9,333 patients have been cured. At present, the number of corona infected active cases there is 1,218. According to the K-League, only the opening match will be streamed on social media. The league has conducted a Kovid-19 test of every player and coach. All the reports have come negative.