Good news for 3.5 lakh teachers of Bihar! 15 percent increase in salary from April 1; Big amount will come in the account

The Bihar government has increased the salary of 3.5 lakh teachers and librarians working in primary schools to secondary and higher secondary schools in the state’s Panchayati Raj and municipal bodies. Their salary has been increased by 15 percent, which will be applicable from April 1, 2021. This amount will be sent to the account on January 1, 2022. According to the information, the calculator of increased salary will be prepared now. There may also be an increase in dearness allowance.

From April 1, 2021, the 15 percent salary increase was released by the Education Department of the government on 29 August 2020. To implement this, the Education Department on Friday issued detailed guidelines. While issuing the order, Deputy Secretary, Education Department, Arshad Firoz informed that with effect from April 1, 2021, there will be an increase of 15 percent in the basic salary of teachers. Under this order, it was said that state-wise increased dearness allowance, rent allowance and medical allowance will also be given to the employees. Along with this, the rule of increment in grade pay will also be applicable.

Benefits will be available from January 1

The benefit of increased salary of teachers will be available on January 1, 2022. After getting the benefit of the increase, the salary of trained teachers from primary to senior secondary who have completed 2 years will increase from about 3000 to about 4000 rupees. In the order issued, the pay matrix of untrained, primary, secondary and higher secondary teachers with service ranging from one to 18 years has been declared, according to which the salary of teachers has increased by 1.15 times.

Online calculator being prepared for salary determination

The salary of three and a half lakh employed teachers and librarians of the state education department will be determined under the online calculator. A new online calculator is being prepared so that this work can be done transparently and at an accelerated pace. Let us inform that the Pay Matrix has been released on 12th November 2021, the increment will be decided accordingly.