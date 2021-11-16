Good news for devotees! Kartarpur Corridor to be reopened from 17th November – Government announced Kartarpur Sahib corridor to be reopened from 17th Nov – Good news for devotees! Kartarpur Corridor will re-open from November 17- Government Announcement

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, Pakistan with the Dera Baba Nanak Gurdwara in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday. Union Minister Amit Shah announced this on Tuesday. Shah said that this decision shows the immense reverence of the Modi government towards Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community. “A major decision that will benefit lakhs of Sikh pilgrims, the Narendra Modi government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17,” he tweeted.

“This decision shows the immense reverence of the Modi government towards Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community,” the Home Minister said. Shah said the nation is preparing to celebrate Shri Garu Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Utsav on November 19 and is confident that the move will “further add to the joy and enthusiasm across the country.”

Earlier, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former state chief minister Amarinder Singh had requested the Center to reopen the Kartarpur corridor for devotees ahead of Gurparb on November 19. At the same time, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Punjab also met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi on November 14 and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurparb.

Let us inform that India had signed the Kartarpur Corridor Agreement with Pakistan on 24 October 2019. Under this agreement, Indian pilgrims of all religions are allowed to travel visa-free throughout the year through the 4.5-km-long route. This dedicated corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019.

Former PM Manmohan Singh, his wife Gursharan Kaur, then Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Minister Hardeep Puri were part of the first group to visit the gurdwara in Pakistan in November 2019 through the corridor. Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and then Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were also in the delegation led by Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh.