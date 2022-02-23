Good news for fans! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma’ is coming soon on Netflix, know on which day it will air

Now this show for children ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma’ is going to be launched on Netflix.

TV’s No. 1 show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years. Its funny characters like Jethalal, Dayaben, Bapuji to Bagha are very much liked by the audience. This is the reason why the fan following of this show has never decreased. This is a show that everyone likes to watch from children to old people. An animated series of this show was also started on Sony Liv last year.

Now this show for children ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma’ is going to be launched on Netflix. Fans of Taarak Mehta will now be able to enjoy this series on the OTT platform. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah’ is going to stream on Netflix from February 24. Seeing the popularity of this show, a cartoon series has been made. All the characters of Gokuldham Society will be shown in cartoon avatar.

The characters of this show are popular among adults as well as children. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is produced by Asit Kumar Modi. According to a report released by Amazon last month, this show has been the most searched in Hindi on Fire TV devices.

The show’s producer Asit Modi says that the animated adaptation of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah’ will be streamed on Netflix. This is a show that can bring good change in the society and this show spreads happiness among the audience. Its new look will now bring happiness among the children.

Let us tell you that all the characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah give some lesson to the society. The people of the whole society respect Champak Lal, a senior member of Gokuldham. This show gives lessons from elders to children.