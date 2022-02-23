Entertainment

Good news for fans! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma’ is coming soon on Netflix, know on which day it will air

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Good news for fans! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma’ is coming soon on Netflix, know on which day it will air
Written by admin
Good news for fans! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma’ is coming soon on Netflix, know on which day it will air

Good news for fans! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma’ is coming soon on Netflix, know on which day it will air

Good news for fans! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma’ is coming soon on Netflix, know on which day it will air

Now this show for children ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma’ is going to be launched on Netflix.

TV’s No. 1 show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years. Its funny characters like Jethalal, Dayaben, Bapuji to Bagha are very much liked by the audience. This is the reason why the fan following of this show has never decreased. This is a show that everyone likes to watch from children to old people. An animated series of this show was also started on Sony Liv last year.

Now this show for children ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma’ is going to be launched on Netflix. Fans of Taarak Mehta will now be able to enjoy this series on the OTT platform. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah’ is going to stream on Netflix from February 24. Seeing the popularity of this show, a cartoon series has been made. All the characters of Gokuldham Society will be shown in cartoon avatar.

The characters of this show are popular among adults as well as children. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is produced by Asit Kumar Modi. According to a report released by Amazon last month, this show has been the most searched in Hindi on Fire TV devices.

The show’s producer Asit Modi says that the animated adaptation of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah’ will be streamed on Netflix. This is a show that can bring good change in the society and this show spreads happiness among the audience. Its new look will now bring happiness among the children.

READ Also  Shilp shetty hot and glamorous pictures goes viral on social media

Let us tell you that all the characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah give some lesson to the society. The people of the whole society respect Champak Lal, a senior member of Gokuldham. This show gives lessons from elders to children.


#Good #news #fans #Taarak #Mehta #Chhota #Chashma #coming #Netflix #day #air

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Apple said Roblox developers don’t make games, and now Roblox agrees

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment