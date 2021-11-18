Good news for farmers! 10th installment in PM Kisan scheme will get three more benefits with Rs 4000

The 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will be released in the account of farmers by 15 December. At the same time, it is also being claimed in the report that the government can double the amount received under the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, eligible farmers are given Rs 6000 annually, which is released every four months in three installments. So far, 9 installments have been sent to the account of farmers in this scheme. Now the 10th installment will be released to the farmers. According to some reports, the 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will be released in the account of farmers by 15 December. At the same time, it is also being claimed in the report that the government can double the amount received under the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

If the farmers’ money is doubled in this scheme, then the farmers will get Rs.4000. That is, Rs 12,000 will be issued annually. Apart from the 10th installment, farmers will also get three more benefits this time. Now farmers can also take advantage of PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana. The Central Government has started this pension scheme to provide financial help to the farmers. Along with this, Kisan Credit Card will be linked to this scheme, which will benefit the farmers. With its addition, the loan can be availed easily.

PM Kisan Credit Card

Now PM Kisan Credit Card is being linked with PM Kisan Yojana of farmers. Under this scheme, along with financial help to the farmers, the government gives loans at affordable rates. Notably, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Kisan Credit Card Scheme are linked under the Self-Reliant India Scheme. At present, about 7 crore farmers have KCC, while the government wants to include one crore more people in this scheme.

PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana

In PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the center has the facility to give pension to the farmers. If the farmer is already a beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojana, then they do not need to submit new documents for the pension scheme. They can take advantage of this scheme only by registering. Pension can be received after 60 years of age in PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana. Any farmer in the age group of 18 years to 40 years can invest in this scheme. Under this scheme, a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3000 is given to the farmers.

Read also: This Electric Scooter of ‘Made in India’ will give a range of 200km on a single charge, the price is less than 90 thousand rupees

PM Kisan ID Card

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the central government is planning to make PM Kisan ID cards for the farmers. The unique identity card can be generated by linking it to the land records database of PM Kisan Yojana. Once the ID card is made, the schemes related to agriculture will reach the farmers easily.