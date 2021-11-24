Good news for government employees! There will be a big increase in salary on the new year

The central government had recently increased the dearness allowance of government employees. Dearness Allowance (DA) has been increased from 17% to 28%, due to which there was an increase in their salary. Now the central government can give another good news to the employees on the new year. The government is reportedly considering a hike in the fitment factor of his pay band. If this increase happens, then there will be a big increase in the minimum salary of government employees.

An increase may be announced in 2022 next year

Central government employees’ unions have been demanding for a long time to raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. A report has revealed that the central government may announce an increase in the fitment factor of employees, which will increase the minimum wage of central employees. The report claims that the fitment factor of central employees may be decided before the Union Budget next year.

There will be a minimum increase of Rs 8000

Let us inform that at present the employees are getting 2.57 percent salary under the fitment factor. If it is increased to 3.68 per cent, then there will be a minimum increase of Rs 8,000 in salary. If someone’s minimum salary is Rs 18000, then with an increase of Rs 8000, it will become Rs 26000. Apart from this, DA is also expected to increase once again in January 2022, although it is yet to be decided how much dearness allowance will be increased.

Fitment factor can be included in the budget

At the same time, promotion is also to be done in some departments of the Center by the end of December 2021. Apart from this, a decision can also be taken regarding the fitment factor before Budget 2022. According to the report, the Union Cabinet may approve a hike on the fitment factor, and it is likely to be included in the budget expenditure.