Good News For Plus Two/HSE Students. Check Details Here

Good News For Plus Two/HSE College students. Check Details Here





Puducherry: A day after Tamil Nadu, Puducherry has introduced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams for Plus Two college students in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In line with the official order of the Puducherry authorities, the Plus Two Public Examination 2021 has been cancelled in Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Additionally Learn – Haryana Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled; Modalities Being Labored Out, Says State Schooling Minister

The Union Territory of Puducherry doesn’t have its personal state board and all colleges within the district are affiliated with the Tamil Nadu training board. In consequence, with the cancellation of the TN HSE Examination 2021, the Puducherry examination order was crucial. Additionally Learn – Board Exams 2021: Maharashta SSC Exams to be Cancelled or Not? Bombay Excessive Courtroom Adjourns Matter Until Thursday

The cancellation of Puducherry board exams 2021 has introduced reduction to as many as 12,353 Class 12 college students in Puducherry and a couple of,321 in Karaikal who have been registered for the Plus Two board exams 2021. Additionally Learn – Board Exams 2021: Ought to CBSE/CISCE/Different Boards Scrap Class 12 Board Exams? Advocate Mamata Sharma Solutions

Final Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu authorities had introduced that every one college students from Courses 1 to eight in all colleges shall be thought of “cross”.