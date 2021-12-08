Good news for the passengers of Indian Railway IRCTC! From this date there will be a reduction in the price of train tickets

Passengers will now be able to travel on unreserved tickets in these trains. According to the Railways, 31 trains will be started from December 10, in which travel can be done on unreserved tickets.

Indian Railway IRCTC is going to give a big relief to the people. Indian Railways has ordered to start all those trains, which were stopped during the Kovid epidemic. These trains will now be restarted, due to which passengers will get the convenience of movement, as well as the cost of tickets will also be cut. Passengers will now be able to travel on unreserved tickets in these trains. According to the Railways, 31 trains will be started from December 10, in which travel can be done on unreserved tickets.

During the Kovid epidemic, Indian Railways had banned travel in reserved trains. Along with this, the operation of many trains was also stopped. But now as the system is coming back on track after the wave of Corona, the operation of trains is being started. In this sequence, these 31 trains are also being started. You will have to pay less fare for traveling in normal trains. However, passengers will still have to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the journey.

Special trains were started during the epidemic

During the pandemic, the Railways started several special trains to control the crowd in the trains and provide convenience to the passengers. After which the fare of these trains was also increased because the fare of special trains is more than the normal train. Apart from this, the Railways has converted about 70 percent of passenger trains into mail express, whose fares have also increased.

Read also: Vmoto Electric Scooter Fleet Concept fo1 Coming with Stylish Look, Range of 90Km in Single Charge

Divyang and women will be able to travel in reserved coaches with unreserved tickets

With the operation of these trains, now women and differently-abled will be able to travel in reserved coaches with unreserved tickets. During this time they will not face any kind of problem. But they will get the facility to travel at the same place where normal trains have not been started.

These trains will be started

– Hemkunt Express

-Dehradun-Amritsar Junction- Dehradun Express

-Jammu Tawi – Varanasi – Jammu Tawi Express

Hoshiarpur-Delhi-Hoshiarpur

-Chandigarh – Prayagraj Sangam – Chandigarh Express

-Fazilka-Delhi Junction-Fazilka

Unchahar Express

Amritsar-New Delhi-Amritsar

-Daulatpur Chowk-Delhi Junction-Daulatpur

Bareilly-New Delhi- Bareilly Intercity

Bareilly-Varanasi-Bareilly Intercity

Bareilly – Prayagraj Sangam – Bareilly Passenger

-Dehradun-Varanasi-Dehradun Express

-Dehradun-Delhi Junction- Dehradun Mussoorie Express

-Delhi Junction-Pratapgarh Junction- Delhi Junction Padmavat Express

Jalandhar City – New Delhi – Jalandhar City Express

-New Delhi-Lohia Khas Junction-New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express

Moga Intercity

-Prayagraj Nauchandi Express

-Varanasi Junction-Lucknow-Varanasi Junction Superfast Shuttle Express