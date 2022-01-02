Good news for the ration card holders of Uttar Pradesh Now sugar will be available for free with ration

Food grains are already being given free of cost to ration card holders in UP. But now after the decision of the cabinet, sugar will also be given to them for free. Along with food grains, ration card holders will also be given the benefit of this free facility. That is, till March, along with food grains, sugar will also be given free of cost by the UP government. However, earlier some fee had to be paid for taking sugar. But now it will be allotted for free.

This decision has been taken by the state cabinet by circulation. In this decision, it was said that Antyodaya card holders will be given its benefit, who are living below the poverty line. Sugar for January, February and March will be allotted in the month of February itself, which will be free of cost. Earlier, Rs 18 has to be paid for taking sugar per kg. Let us inform that there are 40 lakh Antyodaya card holders in Uttar Pradesh, while there are 1.30 crore total ration card holders.

change in rules

The Uttar Pradesh State Food Commission (Second Amendment) Rules, 2021 have been approved in the cabinet meeting of the state. Under this, arrangements have been made that in the absence of the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Food Commission, senior members will take charge till arrangements are made.

What else are you getting for free

To provide relief to the poor families by the UP government, food grains were being given free of cost during the Kovid epidemic. After which it was closed for a few months in between. But then it has been extended till March. Now, along with food grains, gram, salt and edible oil are also being given to poor families free of cost.

