Good news for Xioami users these smartphones will get MIUI 13 update Know whether your phone is also included – Good news for Xioami users, these smartphones will get MIUI 13 update; Know whether your phone is also included

Smartphone maker Xioami has launched MIUI 13 software for its users in the first quarter of 2022. The company has updated this software in 10 smartphones of Redmi and Mi. Along with this, the list has also been released by the company, under which people are going to get this update. Let us know which smartphone will get this update.

Updates will be given in these smartphones

Talking about this update, from the newly launched phones to some old phones, this update is being given. This update has also been given in the recently launched Xiaomi 11T Pro, apart from Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Along with this, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i have also received this update. These smartphones are going to get MIUI 13 update in India by March 2022. However, along with this, this update has been given in these phones as well.

1.Mi 11 Ultra

2.Mi 11X Pro

3.Xiaomi 11T Pro

4.Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

5.Mi 11 Lite

6.Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

7.Redmi Note 10 Pro

8.Redmi Note 10

9.Redmi 10 Prime

10.Mi 11X

If you also have any of these smartphones, then you will be given a new update soon. Which can come anytime till the first quarter of this year. Apart from this, if your phone is not in this list, then there is no need to worry about it, because you too can get this update from the company soon. Information about this has also been given by the company.

What features will be available in it

Xiaomi has said that the new MIUI 13 update will bring better performance and algorithms to better manage resources. Along with this, the company’s phone battery can be further improved. Along with this, there will be a change in the wallpaper and theme of the smartphone. Along with this, there is a possibility of adding some more features.