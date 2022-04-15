Good news: Haryana government will provide free tablets to 10th and 12th class students, Rs 100 crore to the department

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that the Haryana government will distribute tablets to 10th and 12th class students in May. The minister said the tablet would already have internet and learning software.A meeting of the high-powered procurement committee chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday approved the procurement of goods and commodities worth over Rs 100 crore by various departments.

A total of three proposals, two from the education department and one from the electricity department, were tabled at the meeting, the official statement said. The education minister said the meeting approved the purchase of personal and adaptive learning software for the upper class at a cost of over Rs 5 crore.

Apart from this, the committee also approved the purchase of around five lakh data SIM cards at a cost of Rs 47 crore, said Kunwar Pal. The SIM card that will be inserted into the tablet will have 2 GB per day. In the month of May, about 2.5 lakh tabs will be distributed to the students studying in class 10-12.

Replying to a question in the budget session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly last month, Kanwar Pal had said that digital literature, e-books, test videos and study material related to classroom curriculum would be available on tablet in government schools.

The scheme aims to bridge the gap in digital education for the majority of students in government schools who are financially weak and disadvantaged and cannot afford devices like smartphones and tablets.