Good news! This IIT will give admission without JEE Advanced exam .. – This IIT will give admission without GEE Advanced

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has taken a unique initiative to make high quality courses in computer science available to all. The Department of Computer Science and Engineering has created a portal that covers the main courses that are of interest to educational institutions, students and anyone else. The main computer science courses available on the portal nsm.iitm.ac.in/cse/ are based on programming, data structures, computer organization and algorithms. Each course contains YouTube recordings of live lectures taught to students at IIT Madras during the epidemic.IIT Madras said in a statement that the initiative is a major step towards realizing the vision of Professor V Kamkoti, Director, IIT Madras, which provides high quality education in rural India. Professor C Chandrasekhar, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, said that for the degree level CSE main courses, the professors of the department should be able to record the direct lectures to the engineering college students to learn the concepts and the principal properly.

Computer science is one of the engineering disciplines in India, especially in IITs, it is a center of high interest for students. Although many students are applying for this course in IIT, the number of seats is limited. The department plans to engage senior students in conducting live tutorial sessions where they will address students’ doubts. Beneficiaries of this initiative can also participate in the quiz on the portal for self-assessment and find out how much they understand the syllabus.

Commenting on his experience working on the project, Kovuri Shravankumar Reddy, a BTech 3rd year student in Computer Science and Engineering, said that the level of difficulty in questioning on the portal was on par with the degree examinations conducted by the institute. The department is considering creating random questionnaires in the future for better evaluation. All components together will provide students with a comprehensive package for learning the curriculum.