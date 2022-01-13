Good Samaritan Attacked in Midtown After Giving Coat to Stranger, Wild Video Shows – Gadget Clock





A superb Samaritan who took off his personal coat to put it on a person sleeping on a midtown Manhattan sidewalk was viciously attacked for his effort, thrown to the bottom, punched and robbed by the very man he was attempting to assist, police say.

Video supplied by a senior NYPD official reveals the nice Samaritan method the stranger, who’s sleeping on the sidewalk, tucked in a constructing nook on Fifth Avenue round 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He’s holding his coat off and goes to put it on the person, who was sleeping outdoors as temperatures struggled to get out of the 20s. That is when the sleeping man jumped up, threw the sufferer to the bottom and grabbed his pockets from his pocket.

The sufferer tried to take his pockets again and received punched in the face a number of occasions. The suspect then ran off.

Police later arrested him on fees of theft, grand larceny, assault, menacing, prison possession of stolen property and different offenses. They recognized the person as 25-year-old Xavier Israel of Ohio. It is not clear if he is homeless or simply removed from house, they stated, however he has two prior arrests from earlier this month.

One of many instances concerned an assault close to Central Park on Jan. 2. The opposite concerned an assault six days in a while the Higher East Facet. It wasn’t instantly clear if Israel had an lawyer who might touch upon his behalf.

He’s anticipated to be arraigned later Thursday. The sufferer is predicted to be OK.