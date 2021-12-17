Good Samaritan Helps Woman Fight Off Attacker At Manhattan Subway Station – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say punched a woman in the face and tried to sexually assault her at a subway station in Lower Manhattan.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall/Chambers Street station.

Police said the woman was walking down the stairs to enter the station when the man punched her and tried to take off her skirt.

A Good Samaritan jumped in, got the suspect off the victim and called 911.

The suspect then ran off.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.