World

Good Samaritans Jump Into Action to Rescue People on Tracks at NYC Subway Stations – Gadget Clock

24 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Good Samaritans Jump Into Action to Rescue People on Tracks at NYC Subway Stations – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Good Samaritans Jump Into Action to Rescue People on Tracks at NYC Subway Stations – Gadget Clock

Good Samaritans Jump Into Action to Rescue People on Tracks at NYC Subway Stations – Gadget Clock

Subway Riders Fall on Tracks Two Pulled to Safety by Good Samaritans

It was another dangerous day in the New York City subway, where at least three different riders fell onto the tracks.

One man died in Queens when he was hit by a train, but two others — one in Brooklyn and another in Times Square — survived with the help of Good Samaritans.

Cellphone video showed two men hoisting up another man to safety, after he had fallen onto the tracks late Wednesday at the busy Times Square subway station.

“There was no time for hesitation, I was fortunate to be there to save this man’s life,” said Denis Pupovic.

He said he doesn’t know how exactly the man wound up on the tracks. Pupovic and his coworker, Eamon Carey, simply jumped down to help when they saw the man lying face down, and in grave danger.

“I didn’t know what was happening. Denis didn’t hesitate, we had no conversation — next thing I know we’re on the tracks pulling this guy up,” said Carey. “I just think it’s the right thing to do, that’s all it is.”

The two said they don’t want to be called heroes, they simply saw what what was unfolding in front of them and did not hesitate — because they didn’t have time to hesitate, with a train pulling in as they were jumping down to help save the man.

“There was a train coming, but it was far enough away,” Pupovic said. “There wasn’t much time, believe me.”

READ Also  Shunned by G.O.P., Cheney and Kinzinger Seek Answers on Jan. 6 Riot

About an hour later in Park Slope, another rescue went down after a man fell onto the tracks at the Fourth Avenue/Ninth Street station, police said. He and a Good Samaritan rolled under the platform as a train was pulling in, narrowly avoiding being hit.

In Queens, police said they are investigating after a man in his 30’s ended up on the 7 tracks at Junction Boulevard. He was struck and killed by train after slipping off the platform.

#Good #Samaritans #Jump #Action #Rescue #People #Tracks #NYC #Subway #Stations #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Sen. Joni Ernst to deliver 'prebuttal' to Biden's State of the Union address

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment