Good Samaritans pull woman from burning car near Supreme Court



Good Samaritans dragged a man and a woman out of a burning car near the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday morning.

The driver, 22-year-old Joe Williams, has been charged with driving under the influence, U.S. Capitol Police say. He and his passenger, an unidentified man, were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, Williams crashed the car into a Capitol Hill barrier. The drivers rushed to the rescue and eventually pulled the pair out of the car after a civilian and a Supreme Court police officer were burned.

Police released pictures of the burnt car later on Saturday.