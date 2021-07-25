Goodbye, Dolly: With Their Bids, Fans Hold Onto Carol Channing

“I didn’t say a word,” recalls Turner, 46, the other day. No autograph request either. “I felt it would be predatory. I just watched her move.

That night in Hartford his good faith in Channing was unmistakable. In 1977, he was already playing – and playing and playing – a song from the children’s compilation “Free to Be You and Me” on which Channing played (more speaking than singing) “Housework”. When he was 15 in New Jersey, he started pretending to be an 18-year-old friend who told him that when he had a cold he looked like Carol Channing.

He still does to this day and is hoping that one of Channing’s dresses he now calls his own can be put into use for a drag performance, assuming he can squeeze in.

“I do ‘Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,'” he said of the song from his role as Lorelei Lee in the 1949 musical “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”.

It was Turner’s first auction, and he found it a little intimidating. But in the end, he had bought 25 items: a sketch of Al Hirschfeld of Channing, wide-eyed and with an exaggerated grimace; some dresses and costumes; a blouse monogrammed with his initials; a pair of tap dancing; and this Tony from 1964.

Truth be told, it made him a little nauseous – was it macabre? he wondered – before deciding that it was a good way to preserve the memory of someone who had been such a big part of his life.

“She had a way to get a zing part,” he said. “For me, being part of the auction was wanting to hang on to that feeling.”